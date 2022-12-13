GOAL50 2022: Vinicius Jr. vs Son Heung-min

Vinicius Jr. got the better of the World Cup showdown between these two superstars, but who will get your GOAL50 vote?

GOAL50 pits the greatest players in the world game against one another, and we need your vote to decide who finishes on top.

Vincius Jr. and Son Heung-min both made a big impact at the ongoing World Cup before being eliminated with their national teams, but which of the pair gets your vote in GOAL50?

Son may have been on the losing side against Vini's Brazil, but he contributed one of the moments of the World Cup when he tore through the Portugal defence with a mazy run before slipping in Hwang Hee-chan to net a late winner and send South Korea through to the knockouts.

The South Korea talisman bounced back from a fractured eye socket to lead the Taegeuk Warriors in Qatar, and still demonstrated the magic that Tottenham Hotspur fans have come to know and love, with Son’s run against Portugal reminiscent of his Puskas Award-winning wondergoal against Burnley in 2020.

Vini has also proven himself to be dribbling sensation, with no player in La Liga averaging more successful take-ons per match than the 22-year-old Real Madrid star.

The youngster has never been short of confidence—vowing in 2018 to win the Champions League inside five years –and has already proven himself at the highest level, having scored the winner as Liverpool were defeated in the UCL final earlier this year.

He also had a hand in three goals in his five World Cup matches, and at just 22 years old, don’t bet against him adding more goals and assists to his World Cup tally in the years to come.

Both these players may have missed out on the World Cup trophy but could their year end on a high note with GOAL50 glory?

Voting is open from November 15 until December 18. It couldn't be easier, so get voting!

Remember, it's not our list, it's yours.

