Giroud: Tottenham win a turning point for Chelsea

The World Cup winner believes that Frank Lampard's side are well set to finish the Premier League season strongly

striker Olivier Giroud has branded Saturday’s 2-1 derby success over a “turning point” for the Blues.

Giroud was on target against Spurs at Stamford Bridge before Marcos Alonso added a second for Frank Lampard’s side, rendering a late own goal from Antonio Rudiger a mere consolation for the visitors.

Victory ended a run of four Premier League fixtures without a win for Chelsea and Giroud believes it can help to reignite their chase to qualify for the next season, which had seemed wobbly after the team picked up two points from a possible 12.

“It was a very important game for us,” Giroud said. “I want to talk about the team spirit. We showed great character.

"We knew it was maybe a kind of turning point because we lost a bit of confidence at home. It was nice to bounce back and get this hard win against a rival.”

It was a particularly cathartic experience for the 33-year-old, who has played only seven Premier League matches this season, with Tammy Abraham largely preferred to him in the starting XI.

Indeed, it even seemed inevitable that Giroud would be sold to during the January transfer window. Although the move broke down, the World Cup winner retained a positive outlook after his contribution.

“It’s been three months in the stands, so it was a special day for me and for all of us,” he said, having not featured between November 30 and February 17 in the top flight.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was also delighted to see Giroud hit form, suggesting his resurgence would be good for everyone at the club ahead of the climax of the season.

“We are a squad,” he said. “We need to be ready for every game. It’s difficult when you don’t play, everybody wants to help the team, everybody keeps training hard and fighting to be in the team. The competition is what gives the team that extra per cent where everybody can push to the limit.”

Chelsea’s attention will turn to European football this week, with visiting Stamford Bridge for a Champions League last-16 first-leg clash on Tuesday.