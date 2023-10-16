Giovanni Di Lorenzo - who was part of Italy team that broke England hearts in chaotic Euro 2020 final - can't wait to play at Wembley again & relieve 'emotion' of tournament win

Italy and Napoli full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo claimed that they are fully prepared to take on England in the Euro 24 qualifying game on Tuesday.

Rematch of Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Di Lorenzo can't wait to relive Euro glory

Italy ready for English challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Italy and England are set to lock horns in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on Tuesday at Wembley. The iconic venue had hosted the chaotic Euro 2020 final where the Azzurri broke English hearts three years back in a penalty shootout.

Napoli skipper Di Lorenzo, who was part of Italy's starting lineup at the Euro final, claimed that he can't wait to relive their triumph from 2021 as he said that the Italians are ready to face the Three Lions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Di Lorenzo said, "It will be a great opportunity to see what level we have reached. It will be a great match against a great national team, but we are ready too. We are a strong team and we have all the weapons to put them in difficulty. When you play in these stadiums against these great teams you certainly need personality in playing the ball and trying to put into practice what we tried in this meeting and the previous one."

Article continues below

"We already know each other better and we know more about what the coach wants, the work carried out is a job done well during the week and now we have to put it into practice tomorrow evening. European emotions at Wembley? Going in I will definitely relive the moments of that night and that journey because we played more games there. It will be a great emotion, but once it starts we will have to put it aside because there is a game to play and win. We are ready and the whole team knows the importance of tomorrow's match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luciano Spalletti's side are on the back of a thumping 4-0 win over Malta in the qualifiers, while the Three Lions most recently edged out Australia 1-0 in an international friendly.

What's more, though, is the Italian national team has been rocked by an illegal betting scandal as Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zanilo and Nicolo Fagiolo were recently interrogated by the police for allegedly breaching betting regulations.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Azzuri and England will face off on Tuesday in their Euro 2024 qualifier.