WHAT HAPPENED? Terzic stopped short of promising Reyna any starts, but he did acknowledge the winger's impressive play while largely being used as a substitute. Reyna hasn't started since early February but has still scored five times in the calendar year.

The USMNT winger's efforts are a welcome sight for his club and country after repeated injuries threatened to derail his career and a tumultuous period surrounding the World Cup damaged his reputation.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Gio in particular is not making it easy for me to always only be bringing him on [from the bench],” Terzic said. “He pushes the others every day. We want to have that performance mindset in the team. Karim and Donny know that they need to keep stepping on the gas.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna's per-90 goalscoring stats rank among the best for wingers and attacking midfielders in Europe this season. He is in the 97th percentile for his position in the top-five leagues for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.55), and 85th percentile for expected non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.31).

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? The 20-year-old will hope his manager's comments preview a larger role moving forward, as Dortmund try to edge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title. They are currently one point back of the Bavarians.

