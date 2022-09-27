Gio Reyna injury scare sets off USMNT alarm bells in final World Cup tune-up

USMNT fans were left panicking after Gio Reyna exited Tuesday's final pre-World Cup friendly against Saudi Arabia with an apparent injury.

Reyna exited the game in the 30th minute

Has a history of injury problems

Several key USMNT players out injured

WHAT HAPPENED: Gio Reyna was subbed off during Tuesday's international friendly against Saudi Arabia with "muscle tightness" in what the US Soccer Federation called a "precautionary" measure. USMNT fans held their collective breath with the World Cup less than two months away.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An important piece of Gregg Berhalter's formation, Reyna has a history of injury problems with Borussia Dortmund, suffering a serious of hamstring issues that forced him to miss the majority of the 2021-22 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Berhalter was already without several key players - Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson and Zack Steffen - for the September window, the last one before the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.

THE VERDICT: While nothing serious at this point, a long-term injury to Reyna would be a massive blow to the USMNT and their chances to make it out of the World Cup group stage - where they've been drawn with Wales, England and Iran in Group B.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REYNA: Assuming he gets a clean bill of health, the 19-year-old is hoping to be back in action with Dortmund this weekend in the Bundesliga against Koln.