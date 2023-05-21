USMNT star Gio Reyna benched again as Borussia Dortmund seek crucial win at Augsburg to leapfrog Bayern Munich in Bundesliga title race

Gio Reyna finds himself on the bench once again for Borussia Dortmund as they prepare to face Augbusrg in a crucial Bundesliga clash.

American midfielder among substitutes

Struggling to nail down a regular role

Major silverware up for grabs in Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has struggled to nail down a regular role this season, with only four Bundesliga starts taken in this term. Reyna had to make peace with a place among the substitutes again when Dortmund headed out on the road for their latest German top-flight fixture.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund know that victory over Augsburg will lift them back to the top of the Bundesliga table, opening up a narrow two-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich in the process.

