USMNT star Gio Reyna benched again as Borussia Dortmund seek crucial win at Augsburg to leapfrog Bayern Munich in Bundesliga title race

- American midfielder among substitutes
- Struggling to nail down a regular role
- Major silverware up for grabs in Germany
WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has struggled to nail down a regular role this season, with only four Bundesliga starts taken in this term. Reyna had to make peace with a place among the substitutes again when Dortmund headed out on the road for their latest German top-flight fixture.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund know that victory over Augsburg will lift them back to the top of the Bundesliga table, opening up a narrow two-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich in the process.
WHAT NEXT? Reyna has registered seven goals and two assists for BVB in the 2022-23 campaign, but would have been hoping for more from a season that also saw him take in a testing trip to the World Cup finals in Qatar.