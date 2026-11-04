'Disappointment sets in' - Gian Piero Gasperini explains why Roma collapse against Man Utd was WORSE than Real Madrid failure

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Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted that Roma’s latest Champions League collapse against Manchester United has left a bitter taste, insisting the defeat offers a harsher lesson than their previous failure against Real Madrid. The Giallorossi threw away a two-goal lead at Old Trafford, echoing a worrying trend of mental fragility that has plagued their European campaign.

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Old Trafford advantage blown

The Italian side appeared in total control early on, racing into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes through Matias Soule and a Donyell Malen penalty. Roma created several opportunities to extend their advantage but ultimately failed to capitalise.

The match shifted dramatically when Bruno Fernandes converted a retaken penalty. That lifeline sparked a fierce comeback from the hosts, who had not won a match since September 10. Matheus Cunha emerged as the late hero for United, netting a decisive brace to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Gasperini dissects Roma capitulation

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Gasperini highlighted how the momentum shifted drastically after the Fernandes spot-kick. "It was a different game to Real Madrid, where it all happened in the last seven or eight minutes from corner kicks, and there were no real signs of the comeback," he explained. "This time, after the penalty, Manchester United had this sudden surge of enthusiasm, and we were unable to keep up with it."

The Italian tactician acknowledged a concerning pattern in his team's ability to hold onto leads. "I don’t think it’s a coincidence, but I also think they were different matches," he added. "This evening, we didn’t have the strength to press their strikers the way we did in the first half, plus the penalty and the error for the equaliser really turned the tide.

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"There is always going to be 15-20 minutes against Manchester United when you’re under pressure, and if you can emerge unscathed from it, you’ll be fine."

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A harsh European lesson

Reflecting on their tactical shortcomings in the second half, Gasperini felt the Old Trafford collapse provided a more valuable learning curve than their late capitulation against Real Madrid. "Honestly, we learned more from this match than the one with Real Madrid. That felt unpredictable, whereas at times today when Old Trafford was pushing on the team, we need to be able to handle these situations better in future," he conceded.

Discussing the tactical shifts, Gasperini pointed out his side's failure to adapt to United's intense pressing. He continued: "They made modifications at half-time and had nothing left to lose, so they pressed high, so perhaps we should’ve made more of long balls in that situation.

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"The problem was we were no longer able to stick to their reference points, so they had the better on pressing, not letting us play, but also on their attacks.

"That created some problems for us, we probably should’ve tried to interrupt their rhythm a bit more with some extra challenges and slow the tempo down. The momentum of the match changed with the penalty and the incident for 2-2."

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The psychological fragility of the squad was also a major talking point, with Gasperini admitting his players panic when the tide turns. "That’s true, it happened against Real Madrid too, so perhaps there is a bit of disappointment that sets in when you see the victory drifting away," he added. "Again, we need the team to take the pressure of a result at all costs off itself, so this game will help us learn more than others."

Domestic focus amid injury crisis

Roma must regroup quickly as they navigate a challenging period plagued by mounting injuries. With goalkeepers Mile Svilar and Pierluigi Gollini sidelined, alongside key outfield players Paulo Dybala, Manu Kone, and Lorenzo Pellegrini, the squad is stretched remarkably thin. Devyne Rensch’s early withdrawal with a muscular issue only deepens their current woes.

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Currently sitting 19th in the Champions League standings with four points from four matches, their European hopes hang in the balance. However, they remain unbeaten in Serie A and will look to bounce back domestically when they host Sassuolo on Saturday.