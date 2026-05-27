Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts of Ghana's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in Ghana, which will give you access to local broadcast channels including GTV.
In Ghana, soccer fans will have comprehensive coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a combination of premium satellite television and national public broadcasting.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Pay TV (Full Coverage):SuperSport is the official premium rights holder. MultiChoice Ghana has confirmed that SuperSport will broadcast all 104 matches live in high definition across its dedicated channels on DStv. For the duration of the tournament, several sports channels will be entirely rebranded to provide 24/7 World Cup content, multi-language commentary options, and specialized African-focused analysis.
- Free-to-Air TV: If you do not have a paid subscription, local free-to-air coverage will be available on designated national television networks. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has finalized arrangements to ensure that key matches—including every single game featuring the Black Stars—will be accessible to everyone for free.
- Live Streaming: For those who prefer to watch on a phone, tablet, or smart TV, premium subscribers can stream every match live through the DStv Stream mobile app.