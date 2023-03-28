Germany vs Belgium: Lineups & LIVE updates

Germany and Belgium both look to end the international break on a high note in what is expected to be a high-intensity encounter

Germany and Belgium are both looking at a new era after disappointment at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The next generations are looking to establish themselves and help their countries achieve glory. Both began their post-World Cup journeys with convincing victories.

Hansi Flick remains at the helm for Germany despite not progressing as far as the team would've liked in their last two major tournaments. He looks to herald in the new generation of superstars and field a younger team to move forward and win the 2024 Euros. A win against Peru gave them the perfect boost to start this journey.

Belgium similar to Germany are looking to move on from their "Golden Generation" and create a dynamic and cohesive unit mixed with exciting prospects and experienced veterans under the guidance of new manager Domenico Tedesco. A win against an opposition they have had much trouble against would make the perfect statement.

Germany vs Belgium predicted lineups

Germany XI (4-2-2-2): Ter Stegen; Wolf, Ginter, Kehrer, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Gotze; Werner, Fullkrug

Belgium XI (4-1-3-2): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Onana; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Trossard, Lukaku

Germany vs Belgium LIVE updates

Germany and Belgium's upcoming games

As host Germany don't have any Euro 2024 qualifier in their future and currently don't have an international friendly lined up. Belgium will next take on Austria at home on 17 June in a qualifying match for the European Championship.