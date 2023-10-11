Germany stars Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala among those to be gifted New England Patriots jerseys ahead of USMNT friendly

Several of the biggest names on the Germany national team were gifted New England Patriot jerseys ahead of an upcoming friendly against the USMNT.

Germany link up with Patriots

Stars receiver custom jerseys

Set to face USMNT and Mexico

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany are set to face the U.S. men's national team on Saturday in East Hartford, CT, and are currently stationed in nearby Foxborough, MA - home of the NFL's New England Patriots. Members of the German team received custom Patriots jerseys as part of their stay, with Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich among those to be photographed with their new shirts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany are heading into this camp as they undergo something of a rebuild, with new coach Julian Nagelsmann taking charge for the first time. The ex-Bayern Munich boss was brought in to replace Hansi Flick, who was sacked by the German federation in September.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Following Saturday's friendly against the U.S., Germany will then face Mexico on October 18 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.