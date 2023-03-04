CR7's kids love Al-Nassr! Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano Ronaldo's children lead wild stadium celebrations for third goal - 14 minutes into stoppage-time

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's children led the celebrations for Al-Nassr's very late winning goal on Friday.

Ronaldo's kids celebrate winner

Came back from behind to beat Al-Batin

Ronaldo did not score

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's new club came from behind to beat Al-Batin 3-1 in 14 minutes of added on time, with all of their goals coming after 90 minutes. Abdulrahman Ghareeb equalised for the home side before Mohammad Al Fatil Mohammed Maran scored the second and third goals respectively.

As soon as Maran netted the winning goal, Ronaldo's children were seen celebrating the club's win along with their mother Georgina Rodriguez despite the superstar not scoring himself.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr registered their fourth consecutive win on Friday and held on to top spot in the league table, maintaining their two-point lead over Al-Ittihad.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Ronaldo's side will be next seen in action on March 9 when they take on title rivals Al-Ittihad.