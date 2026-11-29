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Gennaro Gattuso has issued a defiant response to his critics after Lazio continued their remarkable run of form with a hard-fought victory over Torino. The Biancocelesti boss refused to ignore the pre-season predictions that suggested his side would struggle at the bottom of the table.

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Defiant Gattuso refuses to forget early criticism

Gattuso was in a combative mood after watching his side secure their 11th victory in just 13 league outings. The victory in Turin was a testament to that grit, as Lazio had to withstand significant physical pressure from Ivan Juric's side. Despite sitting high in the Serie A standings, the former midfielder is refusing to let the memory of pre-season skepticism fade. He used his post-match platform to remind the public that his squad was largely written off before a ball was even kicked this term.

"I don't forget that they gave us for dead, that we were a band of failures," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia. "I am proud of today because we didn't back down a single millimeter and I liked the team very much. A bit of suffering is normal, but our secret is the mentality and the desire."

Ignoring the Scudetto talk

Despite the club's lofty position, Gattuso is determined to keep his players' feet on the ground. He insisted that the league table is currently an irrelevance to his staff, preferring to focus on the daily grind of training. The manager believes that looking too far ahead could lead to a loss of the intensity that has defined their campaign so far.

"We shouldn't look at the table, we live day by day," he explained. "I base myself on what I see during the week; this team goes fast and has peaks in many players. We have to work hard and put into practice what we prepare. We are there by chance..."

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Building a resilient squad depth

One of the most pleasing aspects for Gattuso was the impact of his substitutes. As the game wore on and legs became heavy, the introduction of fresh talent allowed Lazio to see out the result. This depth has been a crucial factor in their consistency, allowing the team to maintain a high tempo even when the starting eleven begins to tire under pressure.

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He acknowledged that negative moments will eventually arrive, but suggested he is prepared to adapt his tactics when the rhythm of the team inevitably drops later in the season. "The team gives me signals that it is alive because even today five players came on, and I think all five gave us a huge hand, and this for me is something important," Gattuso noted.

Managing external pressure and skepticism

When questioned on whether Lazio’s success is starting to bother the established giants of Italian football, Gattuso remained unfazed. He welcomed the scrutiny of experts and analysts, suggesting that skepticism only serves to fuel his team's fire. For him, the path forward remains simple: relentless work on the training pitch to prove the doubters wrong.

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"Why should it be annoying? There are people who understand football, who study football, who see the numbers and it's fine. We have to live day by day. We also think... we must be good at staying there. I know it's difficult, but we think game by game and it doesn't bother me, on the contrary," he concluded.