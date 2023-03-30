Gavi officially loses first-team status at Barcelona along with No.6 shirt - with Bayern Munich eyeing summer transfer

- New deal agreed in September
- La Liga blocking registration
- Interest being shown from afar
WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old midfielder inherited the iconic squad number – one previously worn by current Blaugrana coach Xavi – having agreed to pen fresh terms back in September. La Liga are, however, blocking the registration of a new deal as Barca continue to struggle financially. The Catalan giants are over budget for 2022-23 and, as a result, La Masia graduate Gavi will have to remain in Juvenil A records of the club for now – with La Liga confirming as much when updating Barcelona’s squad list on their official website.La Liga
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi will be reverting back to the No.30 jersey that he took on when making a senior breakthrough at Barca – with that step being taken when Xavi’s side return to domestic action after the international break with a trip to Elche on Saturday.
WHAT NEXT? Barcelona are confident that they can free up space in their wage bill to get Gavi registered this summer – amid talk of interest being shown in the youngster from the likes of Bayern Munich – with the Blaugrana having also agreed new contracts with Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Sergi Roberto this season, while also being linked with a stunning move to bring Lionel Messi back to the club as a free agent once his deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires.