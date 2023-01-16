‘Gavi is a competitive animal’ – Busquets backing Barcelona teenager to define an era at Camp Nou

Sergio Busquets has billed Barcelona teenager Gavi as “a competitive animal” and backed him to define an era at Camp Nou.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old playmaker, who is the current holder of the prestigious Golden Boy award and Kopa Trophy, put in another eye-catching performance for Barca as they swept aside Clasico rivals Real Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. Gavi opened the scoring in that contest and Busquets, who is preparing to walk away from Barcelona’s midfield when his contract expires in the summer, believes the Catalan giants' future is in safe hands.

WHAT THEY SAID: Busquets told Movistar after seeing his precocious team-mate steal the show against Real: “Gavi is a competitive animal, at that age most players are in the youth team, but he’s here, playing at an incredible level, scoring goals and giving assists. I would tell him to keep on learning and listening. I hope he marks an era for Barca.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi, who is a product of the famed La Masia academy system, is already up to 71 appearances for Barcelona, while also earning 17 senior international caps for Spain.

WHAT NEXT? The Spanish Super Cup is Gavi’s first major honour as a Barcelona player, but he will be hoping that there are more to come as Xavi’s side sit top of the La Liga table, remain in the hunt for Copa del Rey glory and have a heavyweight clash with Manchester United to look forward to in the Europa League knockout play-off round.