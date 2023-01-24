Gateshead vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Gateshead vs Wrexham in the Vanarama National League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Gateshead are up against Wrexham in a Vanarama National League clash on Tuesday.

Wrexham head into this match on the back of five consecutive wins in the league. They are currently tied on points (62) with leaders Notts County, and three points on Tuesday will help them claim the top spot on the league table.

Gateshead, on the other hand, have managed to win only twice in their last 10 league matches and are currently languishing at the bottom half of the league table with 22 points from 25 games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Gateshead vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game: Gateshead vs Wrexham Date: January 24, 2023 (US & UK), January 25, 2023 (India) Kick-off: 2.45pm ET, 7.45pm GMT, 1.15am IST (Jan 25) Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

How to watch Gateshead vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The match can be streamed live on National League TV in the United States (US) and in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no telecast of the National League in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A National League TV UK N/A National League TV India N/A N/A

Gateshead team news & squad

Mike Williamson has his full squad at his disposal as there are no major injury concerns in the Gateshead squad. Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall, who recently joined the club on loan, is likely to feature in the starting lineup.

Gateshead possible XI: Marschall; Richardson, Bailey, Storey, Pye; Conteh, Tinkler, Ward, Olley; Campbell, Harris

Position Players Goalkeepers Elliot, Montgomery, Marschall Defenders Williamson, Storey, Bailey, Errington, Pye, Magnay, Richardson Midfielders Tinkler, Castro, Ward, Forbes, Conteh, Olley Forwards Campbell, Martin, Harris, Knight

Wrexham team news & squad

The only injury concern in the Wrexham squad is midfielder Jordan Davies who is sidelined due to a knee injury that he picked up in November.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Tozer, Hayden, Tunnicliffe; Forde, O'Connor, Young, McFadzean; Lee, Mullin, Dalby