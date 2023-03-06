Gary Neville denies he 'cried off' Monday Night Football as Jamie Carragher continues jibes after Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd

Gary Neville has hit back at fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher after the Liverpool legend accused him of 'crying off' Monday Night Football.

Carragher claims Neville 'cried off' MNF

But Neville hits back online

Comes following Man Utd's thrashing at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? Neville has responded to a dig from Jamie Carragher following United's humiliating 7-0 defeat away to Liverpool on Sunday, where the Liverpool legend suggested Neville wasn't on tonight's edition of Monday Night Football on Sky Sports as he had 'cried off from it'. In a war of words that took place online between the two pundits, the United legend didn't stay quiet.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carragher began, tweeting: "Gary Neville has cried off from MNF. What analysis do you want most?" Before adding in a poll of what to talk about on MNF, where Liverpool's win was a clear winner.

Neville then quoted his tweet, saying: "Behave yourself! Never meant to be on as you well know you [clown]! I will be relaxing looking forward to watching you eulogise over a team you’ve killed for 2 months."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former United captain was furious with the Red Devils' performance yesterday as Liverpool ran riot in the second half, but was particularly critical of Bruno Fernandes and his attitude, with the Portuguese midfielder captaining the side in arguably his worst ever United showing.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United and Liverpool are now separated by just seven points in the Premier League table. Erik ten Hag's side have a chance to get back to winning ways on Thursday in the Europa League, while Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday.