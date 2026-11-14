'I'll be surprised if he's still there!' - Gary Lineker's brutal warning to Mauricio Pochettino over Man Utd job

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Gary Lineker has sensationally warned Mauricio Pochettino that his reign as Manchester United manager is ultimately destined to end in failure. The former England striker believes deep-rooted structural problems at Old Trafford mean the Argentine will struggle to survive beyond 18 months.

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Lineker issues stark Pochettino warning

Pochettino faces a monumental task at United after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to succeed Michael Carrick. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss inherits a squad severely lacking in confidence following a disastrous start to the campaign.

The Red Devils currently languish in 18th place in the Premier League table. They are without a top-flight victory in eight matches, a miserable run that dates back to late August. While many expect the Argentine to deliver a highly anticipated new manager bounce, Lineker holds serious reservations about his long-term prospects. The outspoken pundit believes the Old Trafford hierarchy will inevitably set Pochettino up to fail.

A strict eighteen-month survival timeline

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker predicted a familiar pattern of brief optimism followed by inevitable disappointment. He claimed that the systemic issues within the club will quickly overwhelm their latest managerial appointment.

"I see Pochettino going in there, and I think they’ll probably get off to a reasonable start, and they’ll do okay for a while," Lineker explained. "‘I think for Pochettino, it’s a big club, Manchester United, big by name. He’ll go on there, and then he’ll be disappointed with the way things occur in the future, and if he’s still there in 18 months, I’ll be surprised."

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Ownership problems continue to mount

Pochettino becomes the latest in a long line of high-profile managers tasked with restoring United to their former glory. Lineker pointed out that 12 different coaches have now passed through the doors since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, with almost all leaving under a dark cloud. He also defended Carrick's recent tenure, pointing the finger directly at the recruitment team.

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"Because again and again, it’s rinse and repeat; the scapegoat is always the coach, and you can see that," he added. "And I think the real problems are above the coach. These guys are all good coaches. You look at some of the names they’ve had in the last 10 years. What’s that, 12 coaches now who have gone since Alex Ferguson? And they all leave and they say the club’s a mess.

"There will always be coaches to blame, and they didn’t back Carrick properly in the summer. They didn’t. He performed brilliantly in the second half of last season. Admittedly, they weren’t in European football, and they were playing counter-attack stuff, but I don’t know how long the people at the top of Manchester United can get away with it. And ultimately, I think the fans know anyway.

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"Obviously, there have been years and years of complaints and demonstrations against the Glazers, and obviously Ratcliffe hasn’t made any difference. If anything, they’re worse now."

Liverpool clash marks a baptism of fire

Before arriving in Manchester, Pochettino must first fulfil his remaining obligations in international management. The Argentine will officially take the Old Trafford reins after overseeing his final two matches in charge of the United States national team.

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He will have precious little time to implement his tactical ideas on the training pitch before facing a massive test. Pochettino's first game in charge will be a daunting trip to Anfield to face bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday, 22 November.