Gareth Bale hooked at half-time! Wales talisman subbed for Brennan Johnson against England in what could be final ever game

Patrick Allen
23:18 GMT+3 29/11/2022
Gareth Bale Wales Qatar 2022
Gareth Bale might have played his last game for Wales as he was replaced by Brennan Johnson at half-time in the game between Wales and England.
  • Bale subbed at half-time
  • Brennan Johnson on in his place
  • Could be his last appearance for Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh talisman only lasted 45 minutes of Wales' final group game against England before being substituted at half-time by Rob Page. It's likely playing two full 90 minutes in less than a week has taken its toll on the 33-year-old. The change negatively affected Wales as England pulled into a 2-0 lead soon after the break thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

More to follow...

