'How can you be so ungrateful, OMG!' - Gabriel appears to take aim at Arsenal fans unhappy with Nketiah deal
Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes came to the defence of Eddie Nketiah after the youngster faced criticism for taking Thierry Henry's shirt at Emirates Stadium.
Nketiah will wear No 14 next season after signing a new deal to stay on at the Gunners.
The decision to give him one of the club's most revered numbers was not welcomed by some fans.
What did Gabriel say about Nketiah criticism?
While the defender did not specifically reference the uproar, he did send a pointed message via social media.
"How can you be so ungrateful! OMG," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
The bigger picture
Nketiah joined Arsenal's academy as a teenager in 2015 after being released from Chelsea. He went on to move up the ranks at the Gunners, making his first-team bow at the age of 18 in 2017.
The forward has struggled to establish himself as a regular with Arsenal, and only made eight Premier League starts last season.
Manager Mikel Arteta nevertheless believes there is a lot more to come from Nketiah now his contract uncertainty is over.
"I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club," he explained to Arsenal's official website.
"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."