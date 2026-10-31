FWZ crowned champions of Kings League MENA Split 1 after a pulsating Final Four in Riyadh

Kuwait’s FWZ, led by Fwaz are the new champions of Kings League MENA, after a 5-4 victory over Morocco’s Ultra Chmicha, led by Ilyas Elmaliki, in tonight’s final at Cool Arena in Riyadh. The victory capped a dramatic evening of Final Four action, with FWZ and Ultra Chmicha beating Red Zone and 3BS earlier in the evening in the semi-finals. A full house at Cool Arena, and a bumper audience on live streams and broadcast, witnessed three thrilling matches and 35 goals on a night that provided a fitting finale to Kings League MENA Split 1.

The final was a closely fought affair. FWZ made a flying start, with David Loaiza and Igor Campos finding the net early to put the Kuwaiti side 2-0 ahead inside two minutes.There was just one more goal in the first half, with Marc Granero pulling one back for Ultra Chmicha before Masi Dabo levelled the scores after halftime. Leonel Alderete then scored for FWZ to restore their lead and Fwaz converted his President Penalty to stretch the score to 4-2. Ultra Chmicha clawed back level deep in Matchball Mode with a goal from Walid Jaadi on 40 minutes, but Maicol Hernández struck the winning goal soon after to secure the title for FWZ with a final score of 5-4.

Commenting on the victory, FWZ Team President Fawaz said “It’s honestly an indescribable feeling and naturally we are overjoyed. We worked incredibly hard, and thank God, it is a joy on a whole other level. I want to thank all our fans for their support, both for being here with us in the arena and for their continued backing across all social media platforms.”

Beyond the team celebrations, the final day also recognised the individual talent that made its mark during the split, with awards presented to the competition’s standout performers by Wael Al-Fayez, Managing Director of Kings League MENA. Marc Granero of Ultra Chmicha was named Top Scorer, after finishing Split 1 with 16 goals. Igor Campos of champions FWZ received the MVP award for the Split 1 Final, while Jean-Marc Koffi (JMK) of 3BS was recognised as Split 1’s Best Goalkeeper.

In the first semi-final earlier in the evening, FWZ took an early lead against Red Zone, led by Maherco, with Igor Campos scoring twice in the opening three minutes (1’, 3’) and Fouad El Amrani adding another in the second minute. Red Zone responded through a President Penalty converted by Abu Serwal, while Fwaz also converted the President Penalty to maintain FWZ’s advantage at 5-1 at 16 minutes. Red Zone suffered a serious setback before halftime when Mohamed Amin was sent off for a rash challenge. Red Zone fought to stay in the contest, scoring in Matchball Mode before David Loaiza scored the decisive goal to seal an 8-5 victory for FWZ and send the Kuwaiti side through to the final.

The second semi-final saw Ultra Chmicha secure their place in the final with a victory over Jordan’s 3BS, led by Absi. The teams were level at 2-2 at half-time, with 3BS goalkeeper Souleymane Ouattara and Moussa Sao finding the net before Walid Jaadi and Masi Dabo responded for Ultra Chmicha. In the second half, Absi converted 3BS’s President Penalty, while Ultra Chmicha’s Dani Liñares missed his responding shootout attempt. Ultra Chmicha then played their Secret Card, a Joker, and successfully converted the resulting penalty. The Moroccan side reached Matchball Mode at 7-5 before Marc Granero scored the winning goal, completing his hat-trick and sending Ultra Chmicha through to the final.

As part of the evening's entertainment, fans at Cool Area were treated to a Call of Duty-inspired spectacle. To mark the recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 by Kings League MENA partner Activision, the game's iconic Ghost character made a dramatic entrance to the pitch to oversee a football shootout contest between popular gaming content creators BanderitaX (Team Price) and Aziz (Team Ghost). With Ghost watching on, the challenge put the creators' finishing skills to the test, with Aziz claiming victory and receiving a special Call of Duty trophy.

As Split 1 comes to a close, the season marks an important step in the growth of Kings League MENA, expanding from the eight teams that competed in the inaugural Kings Cup MENA in 2025 to a ten-team competition representing six countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar. The line-up brought together some of the region’s biggest creators and streamers, led by Saudi Arabia’s defending regional champions DR7, led by Drb7h, alongside RA2, led by RAED, and Rising Peaks, led by Abdulrahman Al-Shehri. Qatar was represented by ABO FC, led by AboFlah; Kuwait by FWZ, led by Fwaz; and Egypt by Turbo, led by Tarboun. Morocco’s teams were Ultra Chmicha, led by Ilyas Elmaliki, and Bakhira FC, led by Younes Zarou and Achraf Sabiri, while Jordan was represented by 3BS, led by Absi, and Red Zone, led by Maherco.

This week saw Kings League MENA talent earning recognition on the global Kings League stage. The Golden Crown 2026, Kings League’s annual awards recognising standout performances and memorable moments across its global competition ecosystem, includes two nominations for DR7. Nawaf Al-Oraan is a finalist in the Best Goal category, while Team President Drb7h is shortlisted for Best President Penalty. The winners are set to be announced on November 30 at the awards gala during the Kings Cup Brazil final. Fans can cast their votes at kingsleague.pro.