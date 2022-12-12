Tyson Fury claims Man Utd legend Rooney has agreed to join his boxing training camp ahead of Usyk title fight

Wayne Rooney looks set for a brief foray into boxing with Tyson Fury claiming the current DC United boss is to spar with him early next year.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United man is well-known for his love of boxing thanks to a controversial video that emerged back in 2015 of him and a few friends sparring in his Manchester home. The video sparked a now iconic celebration but it looks as though he will be doing it for real as Fury wants to spar him after the turn of the year.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ITV, Fury said: "I spoke to Wayne last night and he's well up for it. But he's a right-handed person, so he has to switch up to be a southpaw, left-handed. So we're going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk."

When asked if he was being serious, the two-time heavyweight champion responded: "No, [I'm being] very, very serious. He's agreed, so he's going to come into camp for about four weeks and help me. I'm a big fan of his as well."

It seems a match made in heaven as Rooney is clearly a big fan of the heavyweight boxer, saying to talkSPORT: "I think he's an absolute legend. I think what he's done for boxing... he's entertaining, his skills are incredible, his mentality is incredible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The timing of this suits Rooney down to a tee with the new season of the MLS not starting until the beginning of February. This break allows him to have a bit of free time and, by the looks of things, a few sparring sessions with Fury.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? Beyond looking to start preparations for the 2023 MLS campaign with DC United, he'll be in for a few fights with the heavyweight champion first!