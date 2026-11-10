'I am a midfielder, not a defender!' – Frenkie de Jong sets record straight on defensive role

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong has insisted that his long-term future belongs in the centre of the pitch rather than in defence. De Jong reflected on temporarily playing at right-back for Barcelona and addressed managerial requests to fill defensive gaps.
De Jong addresses defensive experiments under Flick and Xavi
Frenkie de Jong has made his preferred position abundantly clear upon returning to the Netherlands national team squad. Speaking to ESPN ahead of UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Germany, the playmaker reflected on a recent surprise appearance at right-back for Barcelona under Hansi Flick against Atletico Madrid.
While De Jong is always willing to sacrifice himself for the team in emergency situations, he stressed that defensive duties are strictly temporary.
Both Flick and former managers like Ronald Koeman and Xavi have previously utilised him in central defence during matches requiring urgent tactical adjustments.
De Jong insists defensive roles are strictly 'incidents'
Addressing reporters in Zeist, De Jong smiled when asked if he expected to line up in defence for Oranje, firmly shutting down the prospect.
"If the coach asks me to play in defense, then I play in defense. But that won't be the case in the long term. Everyone knows that I am a midfielder," De Jong stated.
Recalling his brief stint at right-back last weekend, he added: "The trainer came up to me just before the rest and then he said, can you or do you mind playing right-back for fifteen minutes? And then you go to the midfield afterwards. That was fine. Everyone really knows that I am a midfielder and not a defender."
Reflecting on previous centre-back duties under elite coaches
De Jong noted that playing deeper across the backline is nothing new in his career, having been asked to fill in at centre-back by multiple high-profile coaches at Ajax and Barcelona.
"That has been done by some more trainers. At Ajax sometimes too, at Barca sometimes too, with Koeman back then too, with Xavi sometimes," De Jong recalled.
"Those were really incidents or if we still had to win. So there are trainers who have put me there, and I mean, I think I can do that fine."
Full physical recovery boosts Oranje's midfield options
With his injury setbacks and summer drama completely behind him, De Jong feels strong, motivated, and fully focused on dictating play from his favored midfield role.
Although still building toward a full 90-minute match rhythm, the playmaker feels physically robust and ready to anchor the Dutch team.
Oranje will rely on his composure and technical quality in the centre of the park as they face crucial tests against Greece and Germany.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.