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France's top-flight football schedule has been thrown into chaos as escalating nationwide protests over rising living costs have forced authorities to postpone several key weekend fixtures. Following an earlier police intervention that delayed the clash between heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, severe civil unrest continues to stretch security resources across the country.

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Ligue 1 schedule disrupted by protests

The Professional Football League (LFP) has announced significant changes to the weekend schedule at the request of public authorities. According to the Associated Press, the widespread unrest across France over living costs and poor school conditions has heavily burdened security forces. Consequently, Lyon have seen their home game against Angers moved to Sunday afternoon instead of the original Saturday evening slot. Matches hosted by Nice and Lorient on Saturday have also been rescheduled to Friday and Monday, respectively, as city halls and public buildings face unprecedented attacks during the country's worst civil unrest in years.

Paris Saint-Germain clash with Lyon delayed by police

These latest disruptions follow a similar intervention during the eighth round, when Paris Saint-Germain's heavyweight clash with Lyon was moved from Sunday at 8:45pm to Monday evening. As L'Equipe reported, French police demanded the postponement amid fears that sporting crowds could fuel further violence, following a weekend that saw 2,400 arrests and new demonstrations organised by the Gilets Jaunes movement. Despite clashing with Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony, the rearranged match went ahead, with Paris Saint-Germain securing a 2-0 victory to top the table on 17 points from eight matches, while Lyon sit fifth with 14 points.

Widespread calendar chaos for French clubs

The social tensions have completely disrupted the broader French football calendar. Beyond the top tier, Toulouse have had their match against Troyes moved from Saturday to Sunday. Furthermore, Montpellier's Ligue 2 fixture against Red Star has been postponed until Monday. The immense strain on security was already evident last week, when around 5,000 officers, including special units equipped with water cannons, were deployed for the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. The league and clubs are now working closely with local officials to navigate these intense logistical and security challenges safely.

What next for French football?

Authorities will continue monitoring the nationwide demonstrations closely before clearing any future matches. While Lyon prepare for their rescheduled Sunday afternoon meeting with Angers, French football officials face a race against time to prevent further fixture congestion in the weeks ahead.