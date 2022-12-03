France vs Poland: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Les Bleus should bounce back from their loss to Tunisia to book a spot in the quarter-finals

Reigning world champions France are looking to keep their hopes of retaining their title alive when they come up against Poland on Sunday.

Les Bleus must bounce back from their surprise defeat to Tunisia to get the better of Czesław Michniewicz's team, who made it to this round by getting four points from matches against Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

France vs Poland latest odds

France are unsurprisingly the favourites to get the win in this match in 90 minutes and progress to the next round at odds of 2/7 (1.29) with bet365.

Poland are big outsiders to win at odds of 12/1 (13.00) while the draw is priced at 4/1 (5.00).

France vs Poland first goal scorer odds

Kylian Mbappe already has three goals to his name in the World Cup and is the obvious favourite to open the scoring at 3/1 (4.00) while compatriot Olivier Giroud is available at 4/1 (5.00).

Robert Lewandowski is Poland's lowest-priced player to score the first goal of the game at 11/1 (12.00) while Arkadiusz Milik is 18/1 (19.00).

France vs Poland preview

France head into this game off the back of their shock defeat to Tunisia.

But coach Didier Deschamps will not be too worried about that defeat given he made nine changes to the starting XI from the team that beat Denmark in their previous match.

Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud can expect to return to the team for the last 16 clash.

Poland put in a reserved performance as they were beaten 2-0 by Argentina, failing to get a shot on target for the whole match.

They will have to put in a much better display this time around as France will be quick to punish any wastefulness from Poland.

France vs Poland tips and predictions

France are expected to get the job done against Poland but there is little value in backing them. They look good value to win and keep a clean sheet, though, so backing France to win and against both teams scoring at odds of 5/6 (1.83) may be worth a bet instead.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.