France & Man Utd defender Raphael Varane to announce retirement from international football

Raphael Varane reportedly set to announce his retirement from international football after earning 93 caps and a World Cup winners’ medal with France.

Centre-half only 29 years of age

Ready to focus fully on club matters

Boasts enviable medal collection

WHAT HAPPENED? The classy centre-half, who plays his club football for Premier League giants Manchester United, is only 29 years of age. He has, however, been part of the French national team set-up since 2013 and helped them to global glory in 2018, while also claiming a UEFA Nations League crown in 2021 and reaching another World Cup final in 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Le Parisien reports that Varane is ready to follow the lead of fellow countryman Hugo Lloris by walking away from the France squad. It is suggested that a heavy schedule of domestic and international football is taking its toll on the former Real Madrid defender and he now wants to spend more time with his family.