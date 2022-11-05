FPL nightmare! Haaland only makes Man City bench as Foden also not in starting XI for Fulham clash

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have been named on the bench for Manchester City's game against Fulham, leaving FPL managers stung by 'Pep roulette'.

Haaland only fit enough for bench

Has missed last two games

Foden & Mitrovic also out to sting FPL bosses

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has been named on the bench for Manchester City's game against Fulham as he continues to recover from an injury that has kept him out of their last two matches. Phil Foden has also been omitted from the starting XI as Guardiola tinkers with his team, much to the frustration of Fantasy Premier League managers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland suffered an injury to his foot on his return to Dortmund and has not been risked by Guardiola against Fulham. Foden, meanwhile, has been rotated out of the starting XI having played 90 minutes in midweek against Sevilla. Aleksandar Mitrovic doesn't even make the bench for the visitors as he nurses an ankle complaint.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Haaland has been in unbelievable form this season, scoring 17 goals in 11 appearances making him not only a City fan favourite, but an FPL one as well. He is owned by almost 80% of the entire game, who will be reeling that he's not in from the start here.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola said: "He's [Haaland] is feeling better. He could play but he is not in the perfect situation but he is on the bench in case we need him. We'll see [if he gets any minutes], the game will dictate what we have to do."