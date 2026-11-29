Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger has completed a move to eighth-tier side Potters Bar Town in what marks his third transfer of 2026. The 35-year-old, who famously failed to score a single Premier League goal during his spell on Tyneside, was unveiled by the Scholars on Saturday before making an immediate debut.

Advertisement

Scholars unveil Ranger before debut

Potters Bar announced Ranger's arrival on Saturday, marking his fifth transfer in just two years. Just hours after his unveiling, the journeyman came off the bench in the 66th minute to help his new side secure a 2-0 victory over Royston Town. The win leaves the Scholars fourth in the Southern League Central Division, five points adrift of leaders Didcot Town.

Club hail arrival of journeyman

Potters Bar expressed their excitement upon confirming the veteran forward's signature in a media release, writing: "The striker is a Scholar! An incredibly talented striker signs for the Scholars, as we welcome Nile Ranger to the club!"

His latest switch continues a nomadic spell across the non-league pyramid. Having joined Isthmian League Premier Division side Chatham Town in January before departing at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, he signed for AFC Whyteleafe over the summer only to move on again three months later. Prior to this year, he also had stints with Wellingborough Town, Kettering Town, Boreham Wood, Spalding United, Blackpool, Swindon Town and two spells at Southend United.

Rollercoaster career since Newcastle days

Despite his extensive non-league travels, Ranger remains best known for his time at Newcastle after joining as a teenager following a spell in a Young Offenders Institute in 2007. He debuted in the Championship in 2009 as a stoppage-time substitute for Shola Ameobi in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, netting twice in 28 outings during their 2009-10 title-winning campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Between 2009 and 2013, he made 62 appearances for the Magpies alongside loans at Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, with his only other goal coming in a 4-3 League Cup win over Chelsea in 2010-11. He ultimately departed permanently in the summer of 2013 having failed to register a single Premier League goal. Although he later claimed he could have been as good as Manchester City's Erling Haaland had he looked after himself properly, his career was derailed by a 2017 fraud conviction, several arrests and serious "disciplinary issues" at various EFL clubs.

Veteran targets promotion with Scholars

Away from the pitch, Ranger has branched out by launching both a podcast and a football academy as his playing career keeps ticking along. His immediate focus now turns to building match sharpness and adding goals for Potters Bar over the coming months. With the Scholars sitting firmly in the promotion mix, the experienced forward will hope to fire them past Didcot Town in the title race.