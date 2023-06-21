Former Barcelona star Luis Suarez considering retirement amid struggles with knee problem at Gremio

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is considering retirement due to his struggles with a persistent knee issue at Gremio.

Suarez struggling with a knee issue

Suffering from osteoarthritis

Inter Miami reunion with Messi ruled out

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan striker joined the Brazilian outfit as a free agent on a two-year deal at the beginning of this year. However, the striker has been playing through the pain barrier due to osteoarthritis in his right knee. Suarez has been undergoing specific treatment under the jurisdiction of the club's medical team. As a precautionary measure, he has been spared from playing matches on synthetic turf and was rested against Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to GOAL sources, the situation has worsened, and the player has already initiated discussions with the board. Suarez has admitted that he is now considering retiring from the game earlier than planned. The 36-year-old has a contract with Gremio until 2024 and there will be further meetings between the club and the player regarding his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There was speculation that Suarez might be heading to Inter Miami to reunite with his former Barcelona team-mate Messi in the MLS. However, GOAL has learned that Gremio are well protected, as a clause in his contract prevents the striker from joining another club within 30 months if he leaves the Brazilian Serie A outfit due to injury. Hence to manufacture a transfer to MLS, Inter Miami would need to thrash out a deal with Gremio.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Suarez is Gremio's top scorer this season with 14 goals in 26 games but the knee injury threatens early retirement for the prolific striker, who previously enjoyed successful spells at Barcelona, Liverpool and Ajax.