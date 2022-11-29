News Matches
Wigan Athletic

Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure takes Wigan Athletic job as he begins his managerial career

Soham Mukherjee
12:28 GMT+3 29/11/2022
Kolo Toure
Wigan Athletic has announced that they have appointed former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure as their new manager.
  • Toure appointed Wigan manager
  • Sacked Liam Richardson earlier in Nov
  • Yaya Toure was also approached

