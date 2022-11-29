Wigan Athletic
Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure takes Wigan Athletic job as he begins his managerial career
Soham Mukherjee
12:28 GMT+3 29/11/2022
- Toure appointed Wigan manager
- Sacked Liam Richardson earlier in Nov
- Yaya Toure was also approached
