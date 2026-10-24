Former Arsenal chief Edu lands surprise new role at League Two side Northampton Town following bitter Nottingham Forest exit

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Former Arsenal sporting director Edu has secured an unexpected return to English football after agreeing to advise fourth-tier outfit Northampton Town following his recent departure from Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian executive links up with the League Two club shortly after a consortium featuring his compatriot Alexandre Pato completed a takeover.

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Brazilian executive joins fourth-tier outfit

Edu will operate as a senior advisor to the Cobblers to help guide their new ownership group following his acrimonious departure from the City Ground in September. Having stepped down from his post at the Emirates Stadium in 2024 to become Forest's Global Head of Football, the Brazilian endured a turbulent spell in the East Midlands. Since leaving, he has also joined the board of Bulgarian champions Levski Sofia.

Bitter Forest departure precedes move

Before finalising his exit from Forest after months of negotiations, just over a year into his tenure, the former midfielder was instructed to stay away from the stadium and training ground by owner Evangelos Marinakis back in March due to dissatisfaction with his work.

His transition to Sixfields comes via a personal connection with Northampton's new hierarchy, who recently completed a buyout involving former AC Milan and Chelsea forward Pato.

Speaking at an open forum on Thursday, Northampton co-chairman Joao Xavier confirmed the arrangement and explained how the relationship materialised during Edu's time in Nottingham: "We are very proud to have Alex [Pato] with us and Edu with us too."

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Chairman outlines part-time advisory remit

Rather than overseeing daily recruitment operations at Sixfields, the former Gunners transfer chief will offer strategic guidance to the board whenever required alongside his commitments in Bulgaria.

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Detailing the exact scope of the 48-year-old's responsibilities with the fourth-tier club during Thursday's forum, Xavier continued: "We became friends as he had a role at Nottingham Forest, and I asked him to help me learn more about English football.

"Edu is a senior advisor for one of our partners, acting as an advisor for Levski Sofia and also here, helping us navigate the sporting questions here at the club. Not day-to-day, just when we ask him and when we need him."

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Struggling Cobblers target immediate revival

Northampton hope the arrival of their high-profile Brazilian contingent will spark an immediate upturn in fortunes after just two wins from 10 league outings left them 23rd in League Two. The club are marking their first Saturday home fixture since Pato's takeover by selling special 'Northampton X Brazil' merchandise ahead of Colchester United's 12:30pm visit. Victory at Sixfields could lift the hosts out of the fourth-tier relegation zone.