‘I will forever be grateful to Serie A’ - Man-Utd linked Victor Osimhen hints at transfer after helping Napoli to ‘unforgettable’ title

Manchester United-linked Victor Osimhen has hinted that he could be on the move this summer, with the Napoli striker “forever grateful” to Serie A.

Nigerian striker has starred in Italy

Helped to wrap up title glory

Could be on the move this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international striker has enjoyed a dream 2022-23 campaign, with 27 goals recorded across all competitions. The most recent of those helped to secure a first Italian top-flight crown for Napoli since the days of Diego Maradona, with a 1-1 draw away at Udinese enough to get them over that line. Osimhen intends to enjoy the wild celebrations that have been sparked in Naples before making a decision on his future, but has suggested that he may be ready for a new challenge in a different division as he continues to be heavily linked with the likes of United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Osimhen told DAZN after firing Napoli to title glory: “It is a fantastic emotion for me, we waited so many years to bring the Scudetto to Napoli and we succeeded, it is a day we will never forget for the rest of our lives. Now let’s go celebrate with the public in our stadium. [Is it the] greatest satisfaction of my life? I couldn’t have quantified this feeling, it is truly wonderful. At the beginning of the season we were underdogs, not many people believed in us but thanks to the union, a great coach, the president and everyone in the club we were able to believe in the Scudetto and win it. Now we enjoy the moment.

“When did we realise we could win this Scudetto? When we won at home to Roma. They are a strong team and we fought all the way, there we realied we had the numbers to win this Scudetto, thanks also to the mentality of the group.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen added on his experience in Italy, hinting at a potential move elsewhere in the summer: “In what aspect do I feel I have improved in Serie A? I will forever be grateful to this league, to this competition. As I always say, I am learning the role of a striker and with Napoli it was immediately good emotions. I feel I have improved a lot, thanks especially to [Luciano] Spalletti and his staff, they gave me confidence to be able to grow and score a lot of goals. Did I break the mask after the goal? Yes… But I have many, I changed it.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Osimhen has been donning a protective mask since suffering a serious facial injury in November 2021, with that accessory now becoming part of his image as he wins a legion of new admirers from around the world.