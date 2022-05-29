'We don't mind suffering' - Nottingham Forest captain Worrall pays tribute to club after 'sh**e* of previous seasons

The academy graduate-turned-skipper delivered a passionate ode to his side after sealing a top-flight return following 23 years away

Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall admitted the club has "been sh**e" in previous campaigns, but says his side "don't mind suffering" after they secured a fairytale return to the Premier Legaue with Championship play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town.

Levi Colwill's first-half own goal was enough to fire Steve Cooper's back to the top flight after 23 years, in a remarkable feat after the Welshman took charge with the club bottom of the table in September.

For Worrall, an academy graduate who has worked his way up to the captain's armband at the club, it represents the peak of his career after several tough years in the second tier and the defender delivered an impassioned tribute to his club after the final whistle.

What has Worrall said about Forest's achievement?

"I'm just so proud of the players, of the staff, the fans," Worrall said in an emotional post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"We've been fantastic all season and were really unlucky not to go up automatically, in my opinion. We've played with honesty and we play the right way.

"We've been really good, and it's not just this season - I'm not saying we've been good in the past seasons because we've been sh**e - but it has been a long time coming.

"This club hasn't been in the top flight for a long time and I've seen a lot of good people come and go, who have all added to this football club. It's such an honour to captain Forest.

"We don't mind suffering. We have suffered for a long time off the pitch, so half-an-hour is nothing compared to what we have suffered for so many years. I just want to say a big thanks to everybody who has helped us.

"I'll forget names if I attempt to name everyone, but we've been really good value this season and I'm just so proud, especially for the manager.

What has Worrall said about Cooper?

The Forest skipper was quick to wax lyrical about coach Cooper, who suffered play-off heartbreak in both of the last two seasons with Swansea, in the semi-finals and then the final against Brentford respectively, with Worrall adding: "He's such a nice bloke.

"He has failed twice in the play-offs before and I'm absolutely made up for him. You can see it in his eyes when he talks to you in the dressing room and around the place.

"He calls me on my days off and he's just checking up on me. These little things that people don't know about show how he such a nice, genuine man.

"He has given us that bit of belief. I keep using the expression that if you treat any dog with kindness, they become a nice dog. If you mistreat one then they are aggressive. We have been a mistreated team. He has come in and given us that hope and belief and he's just been so nice. The fans absolutely adore him."

Cooper himself - who saw his post-match interview ambushed by his squad to hoist him into the air - delivered his own glowing praise, adding: "I'm really pleased for the players and the supporters.

"Everybody connected with the football club deserves this today and we're now really looking forward to a positive future.

"It's relief and pride - this isn't about me but it's changed my life, potentially anyway. We've brought Nottingham to Wembley today, we've taken over the place and here we are in the Premier League."

Steve Cooper gets ambushed by the Nottingham Forest players during his post-match interview 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XPItczIqRv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 29, 2022

