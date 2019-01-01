Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend

Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports , BT Sport , BBC , ITV and more.

*All times are UK.

Thursday October 24 - matches today & tonight

There are some matches to look forward to, with , , and all among Thursday's fixtures.

Time Match TV channel 5:55pm Partizan vs Manchester United BT Sport 2 5:55pm Slovan Bratislava vs BT Sport ESPN 5:55pm vs Rangers BT Sport 3 5:55pm vs BT Sport Extra 2 8pm Arsenal vs Vitoria Guimaraes BT Sport 2 8pm Celtic vs BT Sport 3 8pm vs Standard Liege BT Sport ESPN

Friday October 25 - matches today & tonight

and kick off the weekend's Premier League action in the late kick-off on Friday.

The play-offs also continue, with a Los Angeles derby in store.

Time Match TV channel 1am vs FreeSports 3:30am vs FreeSports 9:30am Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory BT Sport 2 7pm Manchester United U23 vs U23 MUTV 7:05pm Ayr United vs BBC 7:30pm vs FC Cologne BT Sport 2 7:45pm vs BT Sport 3 8pm Southampton vs Leicester City Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event 8pm Albacete vs Cadiz YouTube

Saturday October 26 - matches today & tonight

and are the early kick-off in the Premier League, with vs being the evening game.

El Clasico had originally been scheduled for this date, but it's been postponed due to security fears, so vs is the big Liga game on TV.

Time Match TV channel 7:15am Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United BT Sport ESPN 9:30am Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC BT Sport ESPN 11am U18 vs Manchester City U18 LFCTV 12 noon Hamburg vs BT Sport 2 12:30pm Manchester City vs Aston Villa BT Sport 1 12:30pm vs Sky Sports Football/Main Event 12:35pm Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Teda Premier Sports 2 3pm vs Ponferradina La Liga YouTube 5pm Racing Santander vs Deportivo La Coruna La Liga YouTube 5pm Mirandes vs Tenerife La Liga YouTube 5:20pm Chesterfield vs Notts County BT Sport 1 5:30pm Burnley vs Chelsea Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event 5:30pm vs BT Sport 2 7pm vs Metz BT Sport Extra 2 7pm Numancia vs Lugo La Liga YouTube 7pm Malaga vs Real Oviedo La Liga YouTube 8pm Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV

Sunday October 27 - matches today & tonight

There is plenty of football taking place on Sunday with games taking place across the UK, Europe and .

Liverpool vs is the early evening kick-off to watch in the Premier League, while the clash between Roma and AC MIlan should also be interesting.

Time Match TV channel 5am Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory BT Sport 1 7am Western United vs Melbourne City BT Sport 1 11am vs FreeSports/Premier Sports 2/La Liga TV 11am vs Alcorcon La Liga YouTube 11:30am vs Premier Sports 1 12 noon vs Sky Sports Football/Main Event 12:15pm vs Celtic BT Sport 1 12:30pm Ladies vs Women FA Player 12:30pm Manchester United Women vs Reading Women BBC Red Button/iPlayer/FA Player 1pm London Bees vs Women FA Player 1pm Granada vs Premier Sports 2 2pm vs Wolves Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event 2pm vs FreeSports 2pm vs Premier Sports 1 2pm Women vs Liverpool Women FA Player 2pm vs BT Sport ESPN 2:30pm Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women BT Sport 2 2:30pm vs BT Sport 3 3pm vs Premier Sports 2 3pm Women vs Tottenham Women FA Player 3pm West Ham Women vs Chelsea Women FA Player 3pm Gijon vs Real Zaragoza La Liga YouTube 4pm vs BT Sport ESPN 4:30pm Liverpool vs Tottenham Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event 5pm Roma vs Premier Sports 1 5pm Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt BT Sport 3 5pm vs Elche La Liga YouTube 5pm Las Palmas vs Fuenlabrada La Liga YouTube 5:30pm vs Premier Sports 2 7:45pm vs Lazio Premier Sports 1 8pm PSG vs BT Sport 1 8pm Osasuna vs Premier Sports 2 8pm Almeria vs Extremadura La Liga YouTube

Monday October 28 - matches today & tonight

Monday is a quiet day for football on UK TV, with just two games being broadcast.

There is second-tier German football available to watch on BT Sport 1, while Sky Sports Football is showing the Championship showdown between and .

Time Match TV channel 7:30pm Sandhausen vs Wehen Wiesbaden BT Sport 1 7:45pm QPR vs Brentford Sky Sports Football/Main Event

Tuesday October 29 - matches today & tonight

Fans of continental football are in for a treat on Tuesday with the likes of , and Atletico Madrid all playing live on TV.

One of the MLS play-off finalists will be confirmed live on TV too, with the Western Conference final taking place and being shown on FreeSports.

Time Match TV channel 6pm vs Atletico Madrid Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV 6pm vs Verona Premier Sports 2 7:45pm Accrington Stanley U23 vs Liverpool U23 LFCTV 8pm Brescia vs Inter Premier Sports 2 8:05pm vs BT Sport 1 8:15pm Barcelona vs Premier Sports 1/La Liga TV 9pm Seattle vs LAFC/LA Galaxy FreeSports

Wednesday October 30 - matches today & tonight

The has thrown up two very intriguing ties, with Liverpool playing Arsenal and Chelsea taking on Manchester United. Both fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Napoli, , Monaco and are also playing live on TV on Wednesday, with the MLS Eastern Conference final taking place too.