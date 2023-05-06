Give football an American flavour! Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic advocates for NBA-like challenge rule

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has called for changes to the game after his side were denied a clear penalty against VfL Bochum last weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi appeared to be taken out in the box in Friday's Bundesliga matchup shortly after the hour mark, having already drawn his side level within the opening minutes. But referee Sascha Stegemann failed to award a spot-kick, an error so glaring that he admitted to "feeling like sh*t" about it the following day.

Amid such obvious mistakes that are still prevalent in the game, Terzic has called for a rule change similar to what is used the NBA, where coaches are allowed to prompt a replay review once per game at the cost of a time-out if that review is lost. In the United Kingdom, there are similar review systems in cricket and tennis which players have a finite amount of requests to replay a contentious decision. How this would work in tandem with referee-prompted VAR reviews remains to be seen.

WHAT THEY SAID: After Bundesliga coaches Thomas Reis and Steffen Baumgart had previously called for such changes, as well as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Terzic admitted that he too is an advocate, telling reporters on Friday: "I would definitely have made use of it in Bochum. I'm all for trying everything to make the sport we love so much fairer. If it helps, think about it. There have been a lot of changes in football in recent years. The challenge is something that we coaches would like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 1-1 draw against one of the league's lower teams was a hammer blow to Dortmund, as they lost their grip on top spot following Bayern's 2-0 win over Hertha the following day. But Terzic hasn't lost faith and instead urged his side to keep on with the task at hand, adding: "We have to focus completely on ourselves. It's no use squinting at what's happening elsewhere if you lose even one percent of your focus. We have four games to make sure that we don't end up getting angry about the games in Bochum, Schalke or Stuttgart ,but that the points won there ultimately mean that we are at the top in the end. It's still within reach, so we don't have time to get negative or dwell on it. It's about doing whatever it takes to make a positive impact on the things that are in our control."

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund will be hoping Bayern drop points at Werder Bremen on Saturday, before they take on seventh-placed Wolfsburg the following week.

