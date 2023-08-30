Folarin Balogun gets his move! Monaco confirm €40m signing of USMNT striker from Arsenal

- Monaco sign Balogun for €40m
- USMNT star leaves Arsenal permanently
- Balogun returns to Ligue 1
WHAT HAPPENED? Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have confirmed the arrival of Arsenal and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun for €40m ($43/£34).
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old striker spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Reims in France and scored 22 goals for the Ligue 1 side. He leaves the North London club after three years where he made just 10 senior appearances.
WHAT NEXT FOR AS MONACO? Monaco are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with seven points from their first three matches. They next face Lens on Saturday.
