Folarin Balogun gets his move! Monaco confirm €40m signing of USMNT striker from Arsenal

Ritabrata Banerjee
Balogun Monaco Getty/GOAL
MonacoF. BalogunTransfersArsenalLigue 1Premier League

Ligue 1 club AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of USMNT star Folarin Balogun from Arsenal for €40m.

  • Monaco sign Balogun for €40m
  • USMNT star leaves Arsenal permanently
  • Balogun returns to Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have confirmed the arrival of Arsenal and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun for €40m ($43/£34).

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old striker spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Reims in France and scored 22 goals for the Ligue 1 side. He leaves the North London club after three years where he made just 10 senior appearances.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Folarin Balogun Arsenal 2023-24Getty

Folarin Balogun MonacoPhotos AS Monaco

WHAT NEXT FOR AS MONACO? Monaco are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with seven points from their first three matches. They next face Lens on Saturday.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

94627 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 46%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 12%Liverpool
  • 6%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
94627 Votes

Editors' Picks