Foden leads the way as best young creative player in England after FA Cup win

The Three Lions international continued to stake a claim for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad at Euro 2020 with a scintillating game this weekend

Phil Foden has further reasserted his credentials as one of the most gifted English players of his generation as he pulled the creative strings in 's victory over on Sunday.

The Three Lions international was at the heart of another convincing performance from Pep Guardiola's side as the Citizens continue to put the shakes from late 2020 behind them with impassive skill in 2021.

The 20-year-old helped set up a Riyad Mahrez assist for one goal and then netted another as the hosts ran out 3-0 winners against their Championship opposition at Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva's early rapid-fire double inside the opening quarter-hour dealt the immediate damage against Aitor Karanka's side, while Foden's effort just beyond the half-hour mark ensured a rampant first-half that would not be overturned by the visitors.

While City failed to find a fourth after the break, the match still served as a redoubtable display of Foden's talents, one likely to further increase his standing when it comes to Gareth Southgate's selections for this year's rearranged showpiece tournament.

He has now been involved in 12 goals across all competitions this season, netting seven and assisting five more - the most of any player under the age of 21 among Premier League sides.

His efforts also extended to helping City make it seven FA Cup home wins on the bounce, their best streak for over 70 years, albeit shy of the 14-match record set in January 1946.

Silva meanwhile nabbed a brace for only the second time in his career at the club, the better part of a year-and-a-half on from a hat-trick he netted against in September 2019.

City have now made it two cup victories in the space of the week, after they knocked out cross-city rivals with an astute performance in the semi-final.

They will face - and Guardiola's old enemy Jose Mourinho - in a delayed final at Wembley Stadium later this season, while they will return to Premier League action on Wednesday with the visit of and Hove Albion.