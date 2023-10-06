Florentino Perez to build 'Real Madrid resort island' in Dubai as club expands into entertainment opportunities

Real Madrid have moved towards opening a club theme park after agreeing a lucrative global partnership with Dubai

WHAT HAPPENED? Club president Florentino Perez has long promised that a Real Madrid theme park would open, but saw his initial idea fall flat in 2013. But now, after settling a new deal, it seems that his vision could soon become a reality.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid announced last November that they agreed a deal with Dubai to open a theme park in the United Arab Emirates, 10 years after their initial move to open one fell apart. The attraction is said to include shops, football games, and an official club museum.

WHAT NEXT? Los Blancos are yet to reveal any details on the numbers of the deal, or given an indication of a potential opening date.