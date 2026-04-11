Flick is aiming to match Mourinho’s historic achievement

Camp Nou hosts Saturday’s highly anticipated Matchday 31 clash between Barcelona and local rivals Espanyol in the 2025–2026 La Liga season.

Barcelona head into the contest atop La Liga with 76 points, while Espanyol, currently tenth on 38 points, chase a rare derby upset in a fixture renowned for its fierce local pride.

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Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that, under coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona remains in pursuit of a rare historic milestone: lifting the La Liga trophy with 100 points.

With eight matches left, their current 76 points mean a perfect run would reach that mark, something achieved only twice in La Liga history.

The only previous 100-point campaigns both belonged to Barcelona: in 2012–13, Tito Vilanova’s side recorded 32 wins, four draws and two defeats, finishing with 115 goals. Lionel Messi led the way with 46 goals, and the side found the net in every single league outing—something no team had done since Valencia’s 1944 campaign.

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In contrast, Real Madrid were the first to pass the 100-point mark in 2011–2012 under José Mourinho, finishing with exactly 100 points: 32 wins, four draws and two defeats. They also set a record of 121 goals, with star player Cristiano Ronaldo finishing the campaign as the club’s top scorer.

Barcelona, now under Hansi Flick, face a fresh challenge: winning all eight remaining fixtures to match or even surpass that landmark achievement. The task is arduous, given their congested schedule and demanding run-in.

Four home games—against Espanyol, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid and Real Betis—and four away trips—to Getafe, Osasuna, Alavés and Valencia—lie ahead, with the campaign wrapping up on 24 May.

The path is tough, yet the objective is simple: to script a fresh La Liga landmark and reclaim a distinction last seen at Camp Nou.

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