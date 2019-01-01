Five changes we want to see in FIFA 20 Career Mode

While Ultimate Team usually gets all the attention, the football manager mode is in desperate need of a refresh

Following EA Play, FIFA 20 was revealed to the world with an in-depth look at the new VOLTA mode reminiscent of the old FIFA Street games. However, that left FIFA fans hungry for information on the game's returning game modes, especially Career Mode.

While Ultimate Team receives a lot of love each year, Career Mode hasn't changed much in recent times. In fact, the only new feature in was reskinned menus for and games which didn't go down overly well with seasoned players of the game type.

EA has revealed it will talk about FIFA 20's Career Mode changes at the end of July but, seeing as that's still a month away, here are five updates Goal are hoping for.

Improve fixture scheduling

This has been an issue for a while. Stamina is an integral part of Career Mode which becomes much harder to manage when you have to play two games in consecutive days - that should never happen. Of course, the fixture list in is a brutal one, many managers have come over from abroad and expressed their frustration with that, but the season is long enough to accommodate this.

Hopefully, this will only take a simple bug fix from EA and then our players will finally have at least some time to rest before the next match, though of course having a second rotational line-up will still be needed.

Control the club's development

This was something that you could do back in FIFA 07 and could be greatly built upon in this generation. Making decisions such as deciding ticket prices, applying for an extension to the seating in your stadium or improving your training facilities would rejuvenate the mode - especially if those decisions had a direct impact on the game. After turning your club into a top team, you should be able to attract more fans and consequentially you might have a bigger transfer budget. Hire a new staff member such as an attacking coach so that your strikers reach their potential faster. You see where we're going.

One positive change that was recently made to Career Mode was the introduction of more specific targets for each club. This could tie in perfectly to controlling club development as reaching each objective should directly reward you i.e. if branding is your main objective and you sign a star striker, you could extend the stadium at the end of the season.

More realistic AI transfers