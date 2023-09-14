No fitness scare: Kylian Mbappe available for PSG after sitting out France's defeat to Germany but Marco Asensio faces lay-off

Paris Saint-Germain have provided a positive update regarding Kylian Mbappe after he injured his knee while on international duty with France.

Striker missed France loss to Germany

Sustained knee issue

Returned to PSG training on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was left on the bench as France were beaten 2-1 by Germany because of a knee issue. However, PSG have confirmed he is back in training with his team-mates after "a reassuring clinical examination of his patellar tendon", suggesting he is fit to face Nice on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG were dealt some bad news, however, as it was revealed Marco Asensio has suffered a foot injury and will be out until the end of September. Asensio is off to a good start at PSG, scoring two goals and setting up another in Ligue 1 since joining from Real Madrid, while Mbappe has netted five in just three games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 champions will take on Nice on Friday and will hope to record a third straight victory.