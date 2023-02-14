Fist pumps are back! Jurgen Klopp describes Liverpool's derby victory over Everton as a 'massive relief' and declares: 'Whatever the crowd asked me I would have done!'

The post-game fist pumps were back for Jurgen Klopp against Everton, with the Liverpool boss saying: “Whatever the crowd asked me I would have done.”

WHAT HAPPENED? There has not been too much call for passionate celebrations at Anfield this season, with a testing 2022-23 campaign seeing the Reds – who challenged for an unprecedented quadruple last term – endure uncharacteristic struggles for consistency. Liverpool did, however, collect a morale-boosting 2-0 derby victory over neighbours Everton on Monday, with emotion pouring out of Klopp before, during and after that occasion.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reflecting afterwards on how important that win was and why he broke out his famous celebration in front of The Kop, Klopp told reporters: “The atmosphere was outstanding, I am in love with my crowd and what they did. It was special and was extremely helpful, the boys paid it back. It was a real derby and we played a game we wanted to play, not a game Everton wanted to play. I saw a real unit tonight, where everyone was fighting — really, really fighting.”

The German tactician added: “Tonight we were there and that has to be the sign for us what we have to do. I really thought the performance of the full 95 or 96 minutes was the best for a while. It’s much better to get three points when you deserve it and tonight we deserved it. This was a massive relief. Whatever the crowd asked me I would have done except for getting rid of my clothes. This club has gone through worse things but I think we are the club who can show how you can deal with difficult moments. I enjoyed each second of the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mohamed Salah put Liverpool on their way to three points against Everton, as he provided the finishing touch to a clinical counter-attack, while Cody Gakpo registered his first goal for the Reds early in the second half to make life a little more comfortable for Klopp’s men.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool have only climbed to ninth in the Premier League table, and are still nine points adrift of the Champions League spots, but they do have key men returning from injury and will be hoping to kick on again when they take in a trip to top-four hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday.