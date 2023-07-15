Finally! Inter Miami confirm Lionel Messi signing and offer first look of World Cup winner in his No.10 shirt

David Beckham's Inter Miami have officially announced the signing of Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Messi officially confirmed

Is now an Inter Miami player

Moves after PSG exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami have finally officially announced the signing of Messi as a free agent. The World Cup winner moves to the club after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has long been confirmed that Messi is moving to Miami, who have appointed Tata Martino as manager, but the deal has now been confirmed, offering supporters a glimpse of the former Barcelona icon in the club's pink strip. Major League Soccer have also issued a statement, hailing the signing.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from MLS commissioner Don Garber said: "We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our league and our sport in North America.

"We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a league of choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi has also spoken about the move and his decision to move to MLS.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," he said. "This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Messi is due to be officially presented at an event on Sunday. The World Cup winner will then make his debut for his new club against Cruz Azul on July 21 n the opening match of the Leagues Cup.