FIFA to open disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay following shocking scenes after World Cup exit

FIFA will open disciplinary proceedings against the Uruguayan FA and four players due to their behaviour upon their World Cup group stage exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? As Uruguay's World Cup campaign came to an end, there were ugly scenes on the full-time whistle. Players swarmed officials following the win over Ghana, incensed over penalty decisions that weren't given in their favour and ultimately aided in their group stage exit on goal difference. As a result, FIFA will open disciplinary proceedings against their Football Association and four players involved - Jose Maria Gimenez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The outbursts after the game's conclusion have resulted in the four players all potentially being punished for breaches of FIFA's disciplinary codes for offensive behaviour and misconduct. The Uruguayan FA is accused of breaching the same code, as well as a potential discrimination breach.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With South Korea pulling off a shock victory against Portugal elsewhere in Group H, a 2-0 victory wasn't enough to see Uruguay over the line and into the knockout stages. They had several claims for a penalty waved off, including a challenge on Darwin Nunez that was inspected heavily by VAR before not being given. Players and staff were furious at the full-time whistle, flooding the pitch-side areas and berating officials, including one instance of an assistant being manhandled.

WHAT NEXT FOR URUGUAY? For many of their brightest stars over the years, the 2022 World Cup was Uruguay's last chance at glory. Manager Diego Alonso is now braced to rebuild without veterans Cavani, Godin and Luis Suarez.