FIFA 23: Which leagues & competitions are on new EA Sports game?

FIFA 23 features 700 teams from more than 30 leagues - both club and continental

EA Sports has added to their inventory of licensed football leagues in FIFA 23, with a huge boost to the playable women's football offerings one of the highlights of the new video game.

There are also the divisions that fans have enjoyed for years, including all UEFA club tournaments, the Premier League, La Liga and more.

GOAL brings you all of the details of the full list of leagues and cup competitions in FIFA 23.

What leagues & competitions are in FIFA 23?

There are more than 30 leagues available in FIFA 23, with the majority of the world's continents represented.

The Women's Super League, D1 ARKEMA (French women's league) and Serie B are new arrivals. Meanwhile, Liga MX is no longer in the franchise's stable of exclusive licenses.

Below are all of the leagues in the game, as well as regions they come from.

Competition Country/Region Liga Profesional de Futbol Argentina A-League Australia O. Bundesliga Austria 1A Pro League Belgium Liga do Brasil Brazil Chinese Super League China 3F Superliga Denmark Women's Super League England Premier League England EFL Championship England EFL League One England EFL League Two England D1 ARKEMA France Ligue 1 France Ligue 2 France Bundesliga Germany 2. Bundesliga Germany 3. Liga Germany Serie A Italy Serie B Italy K League 1 South Korea Eredivisie Netherlands Eliteserien Norway Ekstraklasa Poland Liga Portugal Portugal Premier Division Republic of Ireland Liga I Romania Pro League Saudi Arabia Premiership Scotland La Liga Spain La Liga Smartbank Spain Allsvenskan Sweden Super League Switzerland Super Lig Turkey MLS USA / Canada Copa Libertadores CONMEBOL Sudamericana CONMEBOL Recopa CONMEBOL Champions League UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa Conference League UEFA Super Cup UEFA

As was the case in the last game, FIFA 23 carries exclusive rights to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. FIFA 23 also boasts the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Super Cup. That gives fans of Europe's best divisions and teams something to be excited about.

South American football enthusiasts, meanwhile, can continue to play CONMEBOL's three main continental tournaments.

North American football fans will be able to play with their favourite MLS clubs, while Asia and Australia are covered with the Chinese Super League and A-League.

The next frontier may be an expansion of licenses in Africa, where only clubs in the game's Rest of World section are available to play in FIFA 23.

