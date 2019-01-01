FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Benzema, Di Maria and Semedo lead the way

There is representation from both Real Madrid and Barcelona in this week's select, with the Argentine also making an appearance

Karim Benzema is the headline name in this week’s FUT Team of the Week. The Frenchman has enjoyed something of a renaissance in recent times and saw his efforts rewarded on Sunday as he helped his Real Madrid side to a 4-2 win away from home against Espanyol.

Not only did he get the opening goal, he got Madrid’s third on the stroke of half-time, which proved to be the difference between the teams.

Barcelona also have representation in the XI this week, with right-back Nelson Semedo recognised for his goalscoring exploits in the Catalan derby against Girona with a spot in the starting XI.

Completing a quartet of Primera Division players are Jose Maria Gimenez of Atletico Madrid and Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan.

If three members of the defence hail from La Liga, the other is Montpellier veteran Hilton, who helped his side to a shutout at the weekend, while Walter Benitez of Nice completes the back five.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1, Angel Di Maria makes an appearance, having scored a cheeky dink for Paris Saint-Germain against Rennes in a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund is the sole player from the Bundesliga to make it into the starting XI, while there are three Serie A representatives in the form of Juventus’ Joao Cancelo, Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez and Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella.

Among the most notable names on the bench are Armando Izzo of Torino, Oscar Wendt of Borussia Monchengladbach, Steven Berguis of Feyenoord and RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen.

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is the highlight player among the reserves.



See the full squad below...

STARTING XI