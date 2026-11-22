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Ferran Torres netted a decisive late goal as Paris Saint-Germain edged OGC Nice 3-2 to claim a 12th consecutive victory across all competitions. Speaking after the match, the forward explained why banking three points immediately after the international break mattered more than a fluent performance.

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Torres clinches vital PSG win on Cote d'Azur

Ferran Torres scored with five minutes of normal time remaining to seal a 3-2 victory for Paris Saint-Germain away to OGC Nice, stretching Luis Enrique's side to 12 straight wins in all competitions. The result ended Nice's unbeaten home record this season and opened a five-point cushion over second-placed Lille at the top of Ligue 1.

Although Mohamed Amoura put Nice ahead in the eighth minute against the run of play, PSG turned the game around before half-time through Senny Mayulu and Desire Doue. Torres then delivered a deft finish from an Ousmane Dembele pass to give Paris breathing space before Ali Abdi pulled one back in stoppage time.

Torres stresses priority of winning after break

Despite Nice threatening on the counter-attack during a tense second half, PSG stayed patient until Torres applied the finishing touch. After the final whistle, Torres underlined that grinding out results right after an international break remains vital for dressing-room calm.

"This was a very important win," Torres said. "It wasn't our best display, but ultimately, we were competitive and got the three points, and now, we'll focus on the Champions League. It's always important to win, especially after an international break, as it puts the team at ease. Ultimately, we got the three points, which is our priority."

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How PSG weathered the storm at Nice

Nice took the lead with their first chance on a counter-attack through Amoura and stayed compact defensively for much of the opening half-hour. PSG finally broke through on the half-hour mark when Mayulu converted a penalty after Xavier Mandza handled inside the box, before Doue tapped in from Achraf Hakimi's pass less than a minute later.

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After the break, Joao Neves controlled midfield tempo and PSG pressed aggressively to limit Nice's threat on Matvey Safonov's goal. Hakimi missed a 61st-minute chance to extend the lead before Torres stepped up late on to make the difference.

Champions League focus next for Paris

With three hard-earned points secured in their first fixture back since a 1-0 win over Troyes two weeks earlier, Torres and his team-mates can now turn their attention to European action.

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Staying top of Ligue 1 by five points gives PSG a strong platform as they shift focus toward the Champions League.