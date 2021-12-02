Fernandes: It was Ronaldo's time to take the penalty for Man Utd against Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has explained why he let Cristiano Ronaldo take Manchester United's winning penalty against Arsenal on Thursday night.

United moved up to seventh in the Premier League table with a much-needed 3-2 home win against the Gunners, with Fernandes grabbing their first goal before Ronaldo took centre stage with a trademark double.

Ronaldo's second came from the spot as he assumed penalty duties ahead of Fernandes, who has admitted that the pair did not discuss the change ahead of time.

What's been said?

The Portuguese midfielder says he was happy to leave the responsibility to his compatriot after missing his last effort in United's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on September 25.

"We didn't have a chat. I missed the last one so I trust him in the same way I trust myself," Fernandes told BBC Sport after the game. "It was time for Cristiano to take the penalty because I took the last one and missed it. It doesn’t matter who gets on the penalty."

Ronaldo surpassed 800 career goals with his brace against the Gunners, taking his tally since returning to United to 12 in 16 appearances in the process.

Fernandes added to Amazon Prime Video on the way the 36-year-old continues to defy age with his performances: "Incredible. We all know he is improving game by game, year by year. He wants to keep being the best and that's what he did. He knows how to self-motivate."

Fernandes welcomes Rangnick & bids Carrick farewell

Fernandes also expressed his excitement over the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as United's new interim manager, with the German now officially in charge at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

"Now is a new beginning and a new start," he said. "Everyone is looking forward to work with the new coach. When someone new comes in there are new opportunities. Everyone has the chance to get a position.

"Everyone has to work hard to get the chance to be in the first XI. We will meet him tomorrow and start working on the next game."

Fernandes went on to pay tribute to outgoing caretaker boss Michael Carrick, who announced he will also be stepping down as first-team coach following the Arsenal win.

"He can be a really top manager in the future if he gets the chance," said the 27-year-old. "He knows how to speak, he knows a lot about football."

