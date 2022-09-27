Fan throws banana at Richarlison in racist incident after he scores for Brazil in Tunisia friendly

A spectator at the Parc des Princes threw a banana at Brazil striker Richarlison as he celebrated a goal on Tuesday against Tunisia.

Incident comes after problems in Spain

Vinicius Junior was abused in Madrid derby

Brazil players facing racism over celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison was celebrating near the corner flag when a banana flew by him. Previously, the Brazil players had taken to the field before the game with a banner that read: "Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident is the latest in a spike of racist abuse towards Brazil's black players. Recently, Vinicius Junior was told to "stop playing the monkey" by a high-profile Spanish agent, with many prominent footballing figures coming out in support of the Real Madrid forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Expect comments about the incident from players after Tuesday's match against Tunisia - but don't expect Brazil to stop dancing anytime soon.