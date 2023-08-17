Fabrizio Romano makes Benjamin Pavard to Arsenal transfer claim that would seriously sting Man Utd if it actually happens

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Arsenal could swoop for Manchester Utd target Benjamin Pavard, with Inter also interested in signing the defender.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal could consider making a move for Bayern Munich's Pavard in light of the injury to Jurrien Timber on the opening weekend of the season. Inter are also targeting the Bayern Munich defender but are yet to open talks, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pavard had been open to a move to United, but it's thought that the Red Devils' inability to offload Harry Maguire has stalled any negotiations for the time being, potentially allowing Arsenal and Inter into the race to sign the Frenchman.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pavard was taken off at half-time in Bayern's German Supercup loss to RB Leipzig, and his future has remained uncertain for a number of months with his contract expiring next summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD? Valued at £34m (€40m/$43m), it remains to be seen if Inter can afford Pavard, considering their fragile finances. A move to the Premier League seems more likely.