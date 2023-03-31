The FA have released details about how much each Premier League club is spending on agents fees – and there are some staggering figures on show.

Premier League agent fees spending revealed

FA have published the figures

Manchester City highest spenders at £51m

WHAT HAPPENED? In the last two transfer windows, English clubs have outspent the rest of Europe by a long way. But one element of the transfer market we don't often get an insight into is the role of agents. However, that's changed with the release of new figures outlining how much each Premier League club has spent on agent fees since February 2022. And despite Chelsea's dramatic splashing of cash in the past two windows, the Blues aren't top of the list. The club that has spent the most on agent fees in the last year is Manchester City.

Club Net total paid to agents/intermediaries (£) 1 Manchester City 51,563,571 2 Chelsea 43,160,072 3 Liverpool 33,691,782 4 Manchester United 24,726,374 5 Arsenal 16,749,072 6 Tottenham Hotspur 16,137,103 7 Aston Villa 15,623,203 8 Leeds United 15,310,814 9 Everton 13,542,845 10 West Ham United 12,030,438 11 Newcastle United 10,784,029 12 Leicester City 10,282,967 13 Crystal Palace 9,796,296 14 Fulham 8,758,854 15 Brighton & Hove Albion 8,583,317 16 Southampton 6,319,675 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6,186,765 18 Brentford 5,560,192 19 AFC Bournemouth 5,058,871 20 Nottingham Forest 4,353,186

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The huge role played by agents in modern football is a point of contention for many within the game, but it's something that's unlikely to change any time soon. This data details just how much money English clubs are spending on agent fees; according to the figures, last season's champions Manchester City spent a net total of over £51m on agent fees in the last year, closely followed by Chelsea's £43m. The smallest Premier League outlay came from Nottingham Forest, who spent 4,353,186 — given that the club have signed 30 players since getting promoted from the Championship last season, this might come as a surprise!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HIGH SPENDERS MANCHESTER CITY? The club's billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour has invested heavily since completing his takeover in September 2008. In order to secure the signings of world-class players like Erling Haaland, these kinds of agent fees are standard practice. And as they continue to seek league titles and European trophies, those big money transfers aren't going to be slowing down any time soon.